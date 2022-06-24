Telesat applies for UK earth station licence

UK comms regulator Ofcom has received an application from Canadian satellite operator Telesat for an Earth Station Network Licence for its Lightspeed satellite constellation.

This application is to allow the deployment of user terminals, which is the equipment used by customers for a variety of different purposes. This can be on the ground, in the air or at sea. The licence places obligations on the satellite operator to ensure they can operate alongside other satellite constellations.

Ofcom is considering Telesat’s submissions, including whether they can coexist with other satellite systems in close proximity, and any potential risks to competition.

Ofcom is inviting comments on the application by Friday July 22nd 2022.