Turkish Süper Lig renews deal with beIN Sports

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Digiturk – the digital and media platform in Turkey – have agreed a new media rights deal that will see the Turkish Süper Lig and the TFF 1 Lig broadcast exclusively on beIN Sports in Turkey for two further seasons.

The deal, which includes the domestic and international rights to the Süper Lig and TFF 1 Lig, covers the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. Digiturk, with its flagship sports channel beIN Sports, is the largest ever investor in Turkish football, having partnered with Turkish football for over 21 years. Thanks to beIN Sports’ international network, Turkish football is currently broadcast worldwide in more than 105 countries.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group and Digiturk, said “We are pleased to extend our relationship with the TFF for a further two years as the official broadcaster of the Turkish Süper Lig and TFF 1 Lig, both in Turkey and many markets around the world. As the most significant and longest-standing investor in Turkish football, we will continue to deliver innovative and quality broadcasting, using the best-in-class technology and platforms, so fans of Turkish football have the best experience supporting their teams. We will also continue to help raise the profile and prominence of Turkish football all around the world as TFF’s trusted partner. The Turkish Süper Lig and the TFF 1 Lig complement the other premium rights we have in our portfolio, including the English Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and many other football and sports rights, alongside our outstanding entertainment offerings. We are delighted to contribute to the growth and development of the Turkish sports, entertainment and media industry year on year.”

Mehmet Büyükekşi, President of the Turkish Football Federation, added: “We are delighted to renew our relationship with Digiturk with beIN Sports as the official broadcaster of the Turkish Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig in Turkey, and also being our international partner, for two more years. Digiturk has been our trusted partner for over two decades, investing enormously in our product and delivering unparalleled quality in broadcasting. There is not a more experienced media company in the sports business than beIN Media Group, nor bigger investor in Turkish football, and we’re pleased our partnership can continue until 2024.”