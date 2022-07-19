Liberty Global selects CommScope as DOCSIS 4.0 tech partner

Communications technologist CommScope has been selected by converged broadband, video and mobile communications services provider Liberty Global to develop and deploy a Remote MACPHY Device (RMD) Node platform for DOCSIS 4.0 (D4.0), accelerating Liberty Global’s progress towards 10G capabilities.

This project marks the industry’s first D4.0 initiative in Europe and leverages CommScope’s DOCSIS expertise and end-to-end portfolio of solutions to deliver a new custom node and RMD platform specifically for Liberty Global. The RMD Node platform for D4.0 will simplify Liberty Global’s hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network transformation to deliver multi-gigabit services—in turn providing its subscribers with seamless access to new high-bandwidth, low-latency services and enabling Liberty Global to ultimately achieve 10G capabilities on the HFC network cost-effectively.

“Our ground-breaking D4.0 project is an important step forward in our 10G vision for the future,” declared Colin Buechner, Managing Director and Chief Network Officer, Liberty Global. “We selected CommScope to extend the capabilities of our HFC network into the next decade, because of their proven leadership and expertise in DOCSIS and next-generation networks. Together, we are laying the path to tomorrow’s multi-gigabit services and providing our subscribers across Europe with the world’s most advanced and reliable services.”

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Global once again as we demonstrate our worldwide leadership in DOCSIS,” added Guy Sucharczuk, SVP and President, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “Our long-standing partnership with Liberty Global uniquely positions us to deliver end-to-end D4.0 solutions specific to its HFC network. This is a showcase for the global transformation of HFC into tomorrow’s 10G networks, and we’re excited to deploy this technology in Europe and beyond.”