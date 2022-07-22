Fox News Media has expanded distribution of its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, Fox Nation, across live TV streaming platform FuboTV in the US.

Fox Nation President, Jason Klarman, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with FuboTV to offer Fox Nation as part of their growing content offering and bring our loyal audience more ways to access the wide variety of signature content that they crave.”

FuboTV subscribers now have the option to add Fox Nation to their subscription for $5.99 a month.

Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of original content, Fox Nation’s range of programming includes original series (Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, Duck Family Treasure, COPS, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade), curated programming featuring original and acquired content (the upcoming Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, Grateful Nation, Keep the Faith, Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw, Fox Justice, All American Christmas). Additionally, subscribers will have access to Fox News Channel’s (FNC) popular primetime shows on demand the next day with Fox Nation’s Fox News Primetime All the Time, as well as signature opinion programming such as The Dan Bongino Show and Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Subscribers to FOX Nation on FuboTV can access the service via the FuboTV app on connected TV, mobile and tablet devices as well as via the web.

