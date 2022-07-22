WWE Live returning to Scotland
July 22, 2022
By Nik Roseveare
WWE Live will return to Glasgow, Scotland on October 30th 2022.
Fans attending the WWE Live event at the OVO Hydro Arena will see a host their favourite WWE Superstars in action including proud Scot Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus and many more.
A presale for tickets will take place on July 25th at 9am exclusively for OVO customers, and a general sale will go live on July 27th at 9am.
Before the Scotland event, WWE will be hosting the first UK stadium event in 30 years – Clash at The Castle – at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd.