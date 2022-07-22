WWE Live returning to Scotland

WWE Live will return to Glasgow, Scotland on October 30th 2022.

Fans attending the WWE Live event at the OVO Hydro Arena will see a host their favourite WWE Superstars in action including proud Scot Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus and many more.

A presale for tickets will take place on July 25th at 9am exclusively for OVO customers, and a general sale will go live on July 27th at 9am.

Before the Scotland event, WWE will be hosting the first UK stadium event in 30 years – Clash at The Castle – at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd.