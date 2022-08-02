Disney+ on Foxtel STBs

The Foxtel Group and The Walt Disney Company are to integrate the Disney+ app on set-top boxes of more than 1.7 million Foxtel subscribers over the coming weeks, boosting Foxtel’s streaming aggregation strategy and bringing what Foxtel calls the world’s best content, all in one place.

The Disney+ app integration means Foxtel customers with a current Disney+ subscription and an iQ3, iQ4 or iQ5 set -top box will be able conveniently to access their Disney+ world of entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and general entertainment brand Star which offers the latest from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more.

“We’re committed to delivering the ultimate destination for entertainment and streaming, all in one place and so we’re thrilled to be adding to our apps with Disney+, the home of much-loved and globally recognised entertainment brands,” commented Amanda Laing, Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer. “Through the Disney+ app integration, Foxtel subscribers can access their Disney+ subscription to the deep and rich catalogue of Disney+ content spanning the fantastical worlds of popular family movies and TV shows, to hugely popular, addictive, and gripping dramas, comedies, reality and more for adult audiences.”

“We’re excited to add Disney+ on Foxtel iQ devices which makes a Disney+ subscription seamlessly accessible on this platform,” added Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company in Australia and New Zealand. “This innovation means Foxtel customers can conveniently expand their viewing experience to enjoy our world’s-best entertainment and content for all ages, with an ever-growing catalogue, exciting new releases, exclusive original content, and more on Disney+.”

The Disney+ app will be made available to Foxtel subscribers via the Apps screen and Home screen on Foxtel iQ3, 4 and 5 set-top boxes. The Disney+ app adds to Foxtel’s existing suite of integrated local and global streaming apps including ABC iview, SBS on Demand, 10 Play, 9 Now, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Vevo.