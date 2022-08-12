ICASA CEO steps down

The CEO of South Africa’s communications regulator ICASA, Willington Ngwepe, is stepping down and says he will not be available at the end of his current term in office.

Ngwepe will leave on October 15th. His departure follows on from that of ICASA’s chairman, Keabetswe Modimoeng, who also stepped aside earlier than expected.

“Ngwepe has served the authority with both dedication and distinction for eight eventful years, formerly as chief operating officer from 2014, and latterly as CEO and chief accounting officer from 2017,” ICASA said in a statment.

“His tenure has spanned the period from the landmark 2014 cost-to-communicate call termination regulations up to the successful 2022 conclusion of the historic high-demand spectrum auction. The process for the appointment of a permanent CEO for a five-year term is already well in hand. Furthermore, the council will shortly make a formal announcement on the interim appointment of an acting CEO,” the statement added.