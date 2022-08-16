Pirozzi named Co-Head of Content at Freevee

Ryan Pirozzi has been promoted to Co-Head of Content and Programming at Amazon Freevee. In this role, Pirozzi will oversee all programming for Amazon Freevee, including development, production, licensing and strategy.

Pirozzi has been with Amazon for close to 12 years. Prior to taking on this role, Pirozzi was the Head of Worldwide Television & Film Licensing, licensing television and film on a worldwide basis for Amazon’s Prime Video service. Pirozzi lead a team of content acquisition professionals that continuously monitored the industry for the best-available content to license for Prime customers.

Recently AVoD platform Freevee unveiled new title High School from pop duo Tegan and Sara coming soon to the service.