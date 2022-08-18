VidMob raises $110m in Series D investment

VidMob, a platform for Intelligent Creative, has raised $110 million (€108.2m) in a Series D investment round led by Shamrock Capital, with participation from a group of new and existing investors.

VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform provides an end-to-end solution to help brands optimise the performance of their creative advertising assets by unifying data and analytics with creative production. The company’s revenue has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 110 per cent, having experienced accelerated growth every year for the past four years.

VidMob says it will use the Series D investment to continue to invest in sales and marketing, accelerate platform development and expand its global footprint. Shamrock Capital led the Series D investment, with participation from existing investors including ID Fund and Drive by DraftKings, as well as new investors including eGateway and PROOF. The group joins a list of existing investors, including Adobe, Shutterstock, BuildGroup and Spruce House.

“We are proud to have had Shamrock Capital lead our latest investment, which will accelerate the power of creative data to help customers, agencies and brands refine their messages to be more clear, powerful, and effective,” said Alex Collmer, CEO and Co-Founder of VidMob. “Their investment is a testament to the quality of VidMob’s technology, the positive impact that our customers experience every day, and the opportunity ahead.”

“We see the immediate and long-term value of the VidMob platform to improve creative performance with data and insights,” added Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “The team has a clear vision and an impressive list of clients, including global brands that are making creative a key driver of business performance. We are excited to partner with VidMob as they continue to develop their platform and expand their global footprint in a growing and evolving market.”

“Under increased pressure to maximise every marketing dollar, improving creative effectiveness and efficiency has become a marketing imperative.” said Antonio Lucio, VidMob board member and former Facebook, HP and Visa CMO. “By building strategic partnerships and game-changing integrations with the world’s leading media platforms, VidMob is giving its clients the fastest path to creative that works.”