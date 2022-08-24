Study: NFTs convey zero IP ownership

According to digital asset and blockchain specialist Galaxy Digital, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) convey exactly zero ownership rights for the underlying artwork to their token holders.

In a detailed report, A Survey of NFT Licenses: Facts & Fictions, the company explains the difference between terms of service, usage licences, and intellectual property (copyright) ownership. It examines major NFT collections by implied network value, categorises the most common licensing agreements, and highlight iconic examples.

According to Galaxy Digital, most people talk about purchasing NFTs as ‘buying jpegs’, the image files you see online in avatars and marketplaces such as OpenSea. But the reality is that the issuers of the NFT collections retain full ownership of those images. “We reviewed the licences for all of the top NFT collections, and in all cases, except one, the issuers offer only a usage licence to the NFT purchaser, with varying levels of commercial rights ranging from permissive to highly restrictive,” it notes. “In many cases, issuers are less than forthcoming about this point, either encouraging directly or by omission through their marketing content a widely held misconception that ‘you own the art’,” it advises.

“Because of the lack of user ownership, and exacerbated by pervasive misconceptions, the promise that NFTs can usher in a new era in digital ownership and property rights remains far off. Without rectifying this, the vision of Web3 will remain elusive,” says Galaxy Digital.

