Michelle Donnelan new DCMS Secretary

Michelle Donnelan has been appointed Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first Cabinet, following her accession to the role on September 6th.

Donnelan was briefly Secretary of State for Education in early July 2022, resigning after less than 36 hours in the role, following over 50 other ministerial resignations, writing that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “put us in an impossible position”. She was the shortest-serving Cabinet member in British history.

She was Minister of State for Higher and Further Education from September 2021 to July 2022, and also previously Minister for Universities at the Department for Education from February 2020. She was Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) from July 2019 to February 2020.

She was elected MP for Chippenham in South West region England in May 2015.

Unlike some of her predecessors in the role, Donnelan has relevant professional experience. Before going into politics, she worked in the media and entertainment industry, having started her career in Australia for Pacific Magazines, and then going on to work for The History Channel. She later worked for WWE as an International Marketing Communications Manager.