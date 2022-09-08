Kim Kardashian’s media VC

Kim Kardashian is making a private equity play to acquire stakes in fast-growing media and consumer companies, leaveraging her 329 million Instagram followers. KKY Partners, is a collaboration with Jay Sammons, a former Carlyle Group executive who specialises in celebrity-backed ventures.

At Carlyle, Sammons took the firm into the world of show business, reaping standout returns from star-studded deals.

The Kardashians have a history of astutely monetising their ability to add a celebrity to consumer brands.

SKKY says it will “target sectors include consumer products, digital and ecommerce, consumer media, hospitality and luxury”.