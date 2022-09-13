More Premier League postponements

The Premier League has confirmed that seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend (September 16th – 18th) will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

Matches postponed on September 18th are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match vs Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 3pm on September 17th, will also remain postponed.

This weekend’s match schedule is:

Friday 16 September

20:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (live on Sky Sports)

20:00 Nott’m Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

12:30 Wolves v Man City (live on BT Sport)

15:00 Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Spurs v Leicester City ( live on Sky Sports)

Postponed Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

12:00 Brentford v Arsenal (live on Sky Sports)

14:15 Everton v West Ham (live on Sky Sports)

Postponed Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed Man Utd v Leeds

Meanwhile, the EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from tonight (September 13th), with tributes to be paid to Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country. A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums. All weekend matches are curently scheduled to go ahead as planned.