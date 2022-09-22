Vodafone warns of smart city target risk

Urgent policy measures including adequate funding, the creation of smart city task forces and the availability of high-quality connectivity will be required to overcome barriers and ensure the European Commission achieves its ambitious mission of 100 carbon-neutral and smart cities by 2030, a new Vodafone report reveals.

A comprehensive study, Fit for the Future Cities: How technology can accelerate sustainable change, across 10 European countries commissioned by Vodafone and conducted by Opinion Matters – surveyed 550 city experts with responsibility for technology and innovation to identify smart city adoption rates, opportunities and roadblocks.

‘Fit for the Future Cities’ found high levels of support for smart city adoption in Europe:

88 per cent of those surveyed said their country has begun its smart city digital transformation journey,

79 per cent considered that smart city solutions are something valued in their local authorities.

Seven in 10 European cities surveyed plan to invest in smart solutions in the future, with more than half (52 per cent) planning to spend €2 million-€10 million during the next three years.

Although the 10 countries are at different phases of implementing their smart city plans, the experts highlighted an underlying “fragmentation of responsibilities” that meant overcoming obstacles often requires intervention at different geographic levels and the challenge of complex multi-organisation coordination between city councils, national governments, and intergovernmental bodies such as the European Union.

Experts considered the main barriers to implementing smart cities included:

lack of funding

legislation

adequate infrastructure

privacy and safety concerns

complexity of procurement procedures

lack of strategy and

digital skills

Joakim Reiter, Chief External Affairs Officer, Vodafone Group, said: “Smart cities play an essential role in Europe adapting to the biggest challenges of our time like the ongoing energy crisis. With three-quarters of EU citizens living in cities, and cities accounting for 78 per cent of the world’s energy consumption, we must invest in digital solutions capable of cutting overall energy use and reducing dependence on carbon energy sources. If all stakeholders across public and private sectors can pull together to prioritise the development of innovative technologies, adequate infrastructure and digital skills, we can address Europe’s mobility, digitisation and energy efficiency challenges.”

Vinod Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Business, said: “Vodafone partners with municipal governments across the EU where its solutions are already in use, including smart metering to monitor energy consumption and SIMs to help public transport drivers lower fuel costs and cut emissions by modifying how they drive. Now more than ever with the current energy and cost of living crises, governing bodies and policy makers shouldn’t wait for the ‘ideal time’ or for the ‘perfect solution’. They should start their digitalisation journey today, even if it means starting with small steps. The time is now, and Vodafone stands ready to help governments and society address these challenges in the immediate, mid and long term.”

The report identifies five stages of smart city adoption, with the largest proportion of cities (45 per cent) falling into the ‘Pathfinder’ category. Pathfinders have started to adopt solutions but require further funding and a clear strategy to pursue their future ambitions, as well as an investment in adequate digital infrastructure. The group of countries most advanced in their digital transformation are identified as ‘Front-Runners’. This group benefits from technologically mature cities, and are eager to invest further in innovative solutions, yet they make up just 11 per cent of respondents.

The report identifies key policy areas where action could accelerate smart city adoption across Europe, and recommends four specific actions: