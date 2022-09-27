RTVE president steps down

José Manuel Pérez Tornero, president of RTVE, has resigned following strong criticism from within the company on the grounds that his plan for RTVE is “not viable right now”.

Tornero has been at the helm of RTVE since March 2021 when he was appointed by Parliament.

Over the last few months, his management has been challenged by the board of directors and the content and news divisions. As a result, several high rankers at RTVE resigned or were dismissed, whilst the TV group increasingly attracted fewer viewers (8.1 per cent of audience average on La Primera in August).

Elena Sánchez and Concepción Cascajosa, members of the board of directors, are now among the candidates to replace Tornero.