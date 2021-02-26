Perez Tornero named RTVE president

From David Del Valle in Madrid
February 26, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has a new president and a new board of directors following an agreement between the country’s main political parties, the socialist PSOE and the conservative PP. José Manuel Perez Tornero, a journalist and Professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, will replace the sole administrator Rosa María Mateo in the role.


Perez Tornero has been working as Director of the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy, Doctor Honoris Causa from the Aix-Marseille University, Doctor in Communication from the UAB, Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Bachelor of Hispanic Philology. In addition, he has a great deal of experience in TV leading cultural and educational programmes such as La Aventura del Saber.

Among the new members of the board are: Ramón Colom, Elena Sánchez, Concepción Carmen Cascajosa, José Manuel Martín Medea, Roberto Lakidaín, María Carmen Sastre, Jenaro Castro, María Consuelo Aparicio and Juan José Baños.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Penalosa acting president for RTVE
  2. Sanchez appointed RTVE president (again)
  3. Kyriacou named Viacom President of UK, N & E Europe
  4. Noland named President of ATSC
  5. Bob McAlpine named Vice President of Sales, North America at Cobalt Digital

You must be logged in to post a comment Login