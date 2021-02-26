Perez Tornero named RTVE president

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has a new president and a new board of directors following an agreement between the country’s main political parties, the socialist PSOE and the conservative PP. José Manuel Perez Tornero, a journalist and Professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, will replace the sole administrator Rosa María Mateo in the role.



Perez Tornero has been working as Director of the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy, Doctor Honoris Causa from the Aix-Marseille University, Doctor in Communication from the UAB, Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Bachelor of Hispanic Philology. In addition, he has a great deal of experience in TV leading cultural and educational programmes such as La Aventura del Saber.

Among the new members of the board are: Ramón Colom, Elena Sánchez, Concepción Carmen Cascajosa, José Manuel Martín Medea, Roberto Lakidaín, María Carmen Sastre, Jenaro Castro, María Consuelo Aparicio and Juan José Baños.