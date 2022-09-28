All Rugby League World Cup games on BBC

For the first time in Rugby League World Cup history, all 61 games from the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments will be broadcast live on free-to-air UK television on the BBC.

The tournament, which takes palce in England, kicks off with England taking on Samoa on BBC One on October 15th. The finals will take place on November 19th.

Mark Chapman, Tanya Arnold and JJ Chalmers will lead the presentation across BBC television and iPlayer.

Expert analysis and insight throughout the tournament will come from an international line up, which includes England’s most capped player James Graham, who brings a wealth of knowledge on the NRL and Super League; former Great Britain and England forwards Jamie Peacock, Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan; former England Women internationals Danika Priim and Lois Forsell; former Wales player Jonathan Davies, former Ireland forward Kyle Amor, former New Zealand international Robbie Hunter-Paul, former England playmaker Kevin Brown, former Great Britain coach Brian Noble and more.

Alongside the BBC’s lead rugby league commentator Dave Woods are Matt Newsum and Sharon Shortle, and joining them across the whole tournament is one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, Andrew Voss. Mark Wilson and Andy Stevenson complete the commentary line up.

5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra will deliver audiences commentary from 23 live games during the World Cup, alongside regular updates, news and interviews across various programmes.

Once the tournaments get under way, the BBC Sport website will have selected live texts, match reports for every game, plus regular features and columns. Build-up material includes how to follow all of the games on the BBC, an essential guide to the tournament, as well as separate pieces on the players and nations involved.