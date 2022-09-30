Dizi now on Melita

SPI/FilmBox has secured its first distribution deal with Malta multiplay operator Melita for SPI’s drama hub Dizi. Dizi is available in Melita’s L and XL packages at channel number 332.

“After the huge success of Dizi in Spain and Portugal, we are very excited to introduce the wonderful world of Dizi to the Maltese audience in partnership with Melita,” declared Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “We are happy to be working with Melita, to bring this new genre of premium drama to new audiences, and are confident that these series with their captivating storylines and A-list stars will capture the hearts of the viewers.”

Dizi broadcasts a slate of critically acclaimed Turkish drama series, starring popular stars and reaches millions of households worldwide. Dizi has been expanding its global footprint rapidly and is currently available through multiple operators worldwide.

“Melita’s TV offering continues to strengthen with the addition of Dizi, which is fast establishing itself as the home of great drama,” commented Simon Poljsak, Senior Manager, Fixed Services at Melita Limited. “Our commitment, as always, is to continue doing all we can to provide the variety and quality our TV customers expect be it in drama, entertainment, factual programming or sports.”