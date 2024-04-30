World Archery chooses Dizplai graphics

World Archery, the international federation for the Olympic sport of archery, has partnered with Dizplai to reinvent its broadcast graphics and put fan engagement at the heart of its live coverage.

In collaboration with World Archery’s production partner, QTV, Dizplai will deliver a brand new set of refreshed graphics for all of World Archery’s competitions. The graphics will include real-time scoring and competition data for the main broadcast, direct audience participation via social media and World Archery’s own platforms, as well as new interactive alternate streams / watchalongs with archery experts. All graphics are designed to work across 16:9 linear broadcast, as well as social formats.

“We are very excited to launch a new set of dynamic graphics and engagement features with Dizplai,” said Tom Dielen, Secretary General of World Archery. “Archery fans are very passionate about the sport, and love every opportunity to get involved and share their opinions. Dizplai were the innovation option for us and we are delighted to have them as our partner.”

“We are very proud to be helping World Archery reinvent live coverage of the sport for archery fans,” added Ed Abis, CEO of Dizplai. “Across all sports, we are seeing huge demand for what we call ‘active content’, where fans’ opinions and passion are reflected on screens, driving the editorial narrative of the content. We look forward to innovating with World Archery in the years ahead.”