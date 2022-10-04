Cellnex fined over market dominance abuse

Cellnex, the Spanish domestic broadcasting transmission operator, has been ordered to pay a €18.7 million fine for abuse of dominant position in the carriage of TV signals.

According to El Pais, the Spanish Court Audiencia Nacional has ratified the fine imposed by the regulatory body CNMC for abusing its dominant position in the market overcharging and imposing tough conditions on TV broadcasters.

Cellnex – formerly Abertis Telecom – was accused of imposing huge financial penalties in case of early termination of contracts. In addition, it was accused of breaking competition rules by obliging TV broadcasters to sign long term contracts.