Survey: 65% US streaming subs cancelled a service in last year
October 6, 2022
Video streaming service providers have been feeling the effects of streaming fatigue, with nearly two out of three people (64.92 per cent) cancelling services because of price and non-use according to a study published by Blue Label Labs.
The study surveyed 1,005 people in North America between the ages of 15 and 67, revealing which services households subscribe to and what has been cancelled in the last year. It further examines the total amount each household spends on services and their sentiments as well as attitudes toward ads.
The survey conducted over the web between May 2022 and August 2022 also analyses other dynamics between subscribers and providers.
- The most cancelled streaming service reported in the last year is Prime Video at 9.46 per cent, followed by Netflix at 8.55 per cent and Disney+ at 8.33 per cent.
- Most subscribers (37.42 per cent) report cancelling because a service goes unused, and the next most popular reason to cancel (25.88 per cent) is because a service is too expensive.
- Regarding ads, 51.98 per cent will deal with ads to enjoy a lower price point, 18.81 per cent will pay to remove ads, and 19.4 per cent report deleting apps with ads.
- Rather than use a paid streaming service, 22.42 per cent of respondents report spending more time with YouTube’s free version, 17.49 per cent spend more time on Instagram, and 14.16 per cent use TikTok more frequently.