Survey: 65% US streaming subs cancelled a service in last year

Video streaming service providers have been feeling the effects of streaming fatigue, with nearly two out of three people (64.92 per cent) cancelling services because of price and non-use according to a study published by Blue Label Labs.

The study surveyed 1,005 people in North America between the ages of 15 and 67, revealing which services households subscribe to and what has been cancelled in the last year. It further examines the total amount each household spends on services and their sentiments as well as attitudes toward ads.

The survey conducted over the web between May 2022 and August 2022 also analyses other dynamics between subscribers and providers.