SES lodges Intelsat verdict appeal

SES is mounting an appeal in its battle to win 50 per cent of the FCC’s C-band incentive payments. On September 30th the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, disallowed the SES motion which – in effect – meant that Intelsat could hold onto its FCC payments.

SES Americom, the US subsidiary of Luxembourg-based SES, in a move on October 14th stated that it wanted to appeal the lower court’s decision and for the action to be heard at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Specifically, the appeal cites three Intelsat businesses (Intelsat US LLC, Intelsat License LLC, and Intelsat Jackson Holdings SA).

SES has also included John P Fitzgerald III, the Acting US Trustee, as being an interested party in its action.

The appeal sees SES again arguing that it is entitled to 50 per cent of the FCC’s C-band incentive payments. If it wins the action then SES could receive about $421 million.