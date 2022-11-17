Amazon Freevee saves Neighbours

Amazon Freevee and Fremantle have announced that iconic soap opera Neighbours will be returning to TV screens with a new series to begin filming in Australia next year.

The continuation of the long-running daily drama – about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb of Melbourne – follows the finale earlier this year, which was watched by millions of fans and featured the likes of Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie.

It has already been confirmed that cast favourites Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne will return to reprise their roles.

The revitalised series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US and will include streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons, available prior to the new series’ premiere. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Production is set to commence in early 2023 with a world premiere slated for the second half of the year.“

Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios. “With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

“Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world. We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee. Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes,” said Jennifer Mullin, global CEO, Fremantle. “This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”

Neighbours is produced by Fremantle. Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Australia’s Network 10, the home of Neighbours for 36 years, will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.