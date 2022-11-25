Sky opens Innovation Centre

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP, has officially opened Sky’s new Innovation Centre located on its Osterley campus.

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to open Sky’s new Innovation Centre on our London campus. Sky is part of the UK’s thriving cultural economy. We employ tens of thousands of people here and our new Innovation Centre shows that our commitment to UK technology and talent has never been stronger.”

Donelan added: “It is my mission to give people the skills they need for the high-quality, well-paid jobs of the future – so it is great to see companies like Sky investing to train up our next generation of software and app developers and tech engineers. Innovation is what Britain does best, and it is at the heart of the government’s priorities for growth.”

Sky says this latest addition to its headquarters in West London expands and deepens its commitment to power the UK’s cultural economy and technology sector.

Sky’s campus is home to over 8,000 staff, including its dedicated studios for Sky News and Sky Sports.The new Innovation Centre houses 600 tech engineers, and software and app developers creating the next generation of Sky’s technology and platforms, and is also Sky’s first fully net zero carbon building with over 473 sqm of solar photovoltaic panels.