Report: European box office revenue up 21.6% YOY
November 30, 2022
Europe’s film revenue rose 21.6 per cent year over year to $2.82 billion (€2.72bn) between January and October, according to figures from OpusData compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
There were 203 films released in the region in October, down 10.2 per cent from 226 titles that hit cinemas in October 2021.
Further highlights from the data include:
- Top Gun: Maverick, distributed by Paramount Pictures and a sequel to the 1986 movie Top Gun, sat at the top of the box office charts in four of the monitored European markets, including the UK, where it grossed $98.2 million, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
- Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios-distributed Avatar, a re-release of the 2009 epic sci-fi movie, was the top-earning title in Russia and Italy. The James Cameron-directed franchise booked $62.9 million in Russia and $71.3 million in Italy, ahead of the planned December theatrical debut of its much-antipcated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Action and adventure were the preferred genre of films among the audience in the tracked European markets.
- Among the top revenue-generating countries year-to-date, including the UK, France and Russia, Britain emerged as the only market to secure a year-over-year boost in cumulative box office revenue, growing 58.9 per cent to $910.1 million.
- France and Russia contributed $340.6 million and $333.7 million, down 15 per cent and 37.2 per cent, respectively, year over year.