Replay diversifies live TV selection with Amagi

Replay, the blockchain platform that’s reimagining video for web3, has announced a partnership with Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV. The partnership sees Amagi enhance Replay’s global OTT programming, integrating tier-1 linear channels from Amagi’s portfolio of content partners for Replay’s unique gamified, crypto-driven approach to streaming.

“We’re so excited to announce our content partnership with Amagi,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay. “The partnership will bring some of the most loved brands and linear channels into our line-up, so we can continue to deliver quality content driven by our next-gen approach to streaming.”

Amagi offers a full suite of solutions for the creation, distribution, and monetisation of live, linear, and on-demand channels across cable, OTT, and CTV-led free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms globally. Replay joins an exclusive list of Amagi customers including ABS-CBN, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and Vice Media, among others.

“At Amagi, we’re always working to stay at the forefront of streaming technology,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. “With their unique approach to community activation, Replay will enable fans of Amagi-powered content channels to enjoy a more fun, gamified live TV experience.”

Replay gamifies TV with web3 functionality across enabled streaming services like Rewarded.tv. Replay introduces content leaderboards, watch parties, and digital collectibles to the OTT experience, enhancing the user experience and increasing retention across partnered Amagi streams.