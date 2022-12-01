WildEarth launches on The Roku Channel

WildEarth has expanded its live and linear channel footprint to include The Roku Channel, the home of free entertainment on the Roku platform.

The WildEarth Channel features live expert-hosted wild animal experiences The addition of the channel will make quality nature and animal programming more accessible to US nature lovers.

“WildEarth is super proud to be launching as a channel on The Roku Channel. We are excited to immerse viewers in these unique nature experiences which have proven to be so popular around the world” commented Graham Wallington, CEO and Co-Founder of WildEarth.

Audiences can now stream WildEarth for free on The Roku Channel, channel number 478.