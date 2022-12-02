Sirius XM cuts staff

SiriusXM, the US subscription radio service, is planning to cut its headcount amid a slowdown in growth.

CEO Jennifer Witz informed staff that job reductions were possible in order to address economic uncertainty, including a long-term slowdown in sales, reports Bloomberg.

SiriusXM reportedly has around 5,600 employees including those at the legacy satellite radio service, its datacasting divisions and its audio on-demand products Pandora and Stitcher.

In the past, SiriusXM executives have affirmed that the company’s growth is largely tied to new and used vehicle sales. SiriusXM has partnerships with car manufacturers to install satellite radio tuners and other SiriusXM equipment.