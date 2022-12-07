Guild Esports teams with Little Dot Sport for TikTok

Little Dot Sport, a digital content agency, has been awarded a channel management and vertical video production contract for David Beckham co-owned business, Guild Esports, starting with immediate effect.

Guild Esports, which has competitive teams in FIFA, Fortnite, Rocket League, and VALORANT, aims to cultivate and connect key audience groups following major growth in the industry. The plan is to build upon the tribal loyalist of sports enthusiasts through the right social channels, with TikTok pinpointed as the brand’s first platform focus following an in-depth social analysis.

Little Dot Sport will use its TikTok expertise to guide Guild Esports strategy to build its brand and digital presence on the platform. This will incorporate broader vertical production including exclusive behind the scenes content shot at the Sky Guild Gaming Centre in Shoreditch, exclusive content with Guild professional players and content creators, together with showcasing the opportunities Guild provides as part of their community outreach programmes.

Ellen Topley, Head of Brand & Campaigns at Guild Esports, said: “Working with Little Dot Sport is going to help take our vertical video content to the next level. We want to bring our fans closer to the action by creating original content which incorporates our Guild players, content creators, partners and of course, the Sky Guild Gaming Centre, and with Little Dot Sport’s expertise we’re sure we’ll deliver this.”

Robbie Spargo, Director of Little Dot Sport, added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Guild Esports, our first ever Esports partner. We believe in forming long-term partnerships with our clients, complementing their in-house capabilities with our unique perspectives and expertise, allowing us to deliver their brand ambitions. However, for us, this partnership is also a step into an area we have long believed to be of vital importance to the entire sports ecosystem. We’re therefore doubly excited about the journey we are undertaking.”