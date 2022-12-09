France: Call for DTT service applications

France’s Arcom (Autorité de régulation de la communication audiovisuelle et numérique/Audiovisual and Digital Communication Regulatory Authority) has issued a call for applications for the award of two national FTA High Definition DTT licences.

This call comes in light of the expiry of the authorisations currently granted to the TF1 and M6 services. The spectrum, available from May 6th, 2023, is included in the R4 and R6 multiplexes.

Arcom will assess each application with regard to the criteria set by the law of September 30th, 1986, and those specified in the call, in particular its interest for the public, its commitment in terms of support for creation, its contribution to the pluralism of information and currents of socio-cultural expression and measures taken in societal matters and protection of the public.

For the first time in a call for applications, Arcom invites applicants to make commitments in favour of major societal challenges, namely education in the media, information and digital citizenship on the one hand, protection of the environment and the fight against climate change, on the other hand.

Applications close January 23rd, 2023, at noon, Paris time. After examining the admissibility of the submissions, Arcom will proceed in February 2023 to a public hearing of the candidates, then to the selection of two submissions. It will then initiate negotiations with the candidates concerned with a view to concluding the agreements, in order finally to issue the authorisations for the use of the spectrum.