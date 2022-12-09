Intelsat readies Galaxy launches

Intelsat’s Galaxy-35 and 36 will launch on December 13th subject to the usual weather considerations.

The pair will be launched by an Arianespace rocket (Flight 259) from the Kourou, French Guiana spaceport. It will be the third launch this year by an Ariane 5 rocket.

The two satellites will be joined on the launch by an EU meteorological satellites, EUMETSAT, developed in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA) and manufactured by Thales Alenia Space.

Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 are the next satellites in Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, a new generation of spacecraft that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unmatched penetration of cable head-ends.

These two satellites will bring C-band contribution capacity to support high-profile events, such as collegiate and professional football, auto racing, baseball, golf, boxing and professional wrestling. The satellites also offer in-orbit protection for select customers in the broadcast arc serving North America.