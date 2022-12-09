Report: 48% of Spaniards have pay-TV

Nearly half (48 per cent) of Spaniards are subscribed to pay-TV, according to CNMC’s data for the second quarter of the year, up 6 per cent versus the same period last year.

Some 40.5 per cent of all subscribers have a five-service convergence package (fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, and pay -V); 31.7 per cent with fixed and mobile telephony and Internet; 13.5 per cent mobile telephony and Internet; 6.5 per cent only telephony and 7.8 per cent other combinations.

ARPU in five-service packages stands at €80, going down to €45 for those with four services.

FTTH is present in 66.7 per cent of Spanish homes whereas ADSL is now in just 14.6 per cent.