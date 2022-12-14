Fuse Media expands FAST distribution with Amagi

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that Fuse Media has expanded its partnership with Amagi to launch another channel as they continue to grow their presence in the CTV-led Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) market.

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned entertainment company dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and amplifying young, multicultural voices. Having started its services on traditional pay TV platforms, Fuse Media expanded into FAST in 2018 to leverage the many opportunities it has to offer. Over the past several years the partnership with Amagi has allowed Fuse to expand from a single FAST channel to a suite of DEI-focused channels, expediting their time to market and revenue realisation. Amagi has enabled them to quickly and efficiently launch and distribute new channels to leading FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, VIZIO, Xumo, Redbox, Xiaomi and more. The partnership has helped Fuse Media to grow their business in the US and in international markets such as the UK, Sweden, Netherlands and more.

“We continue to see rapid growth across our FAST business with the support of Amagi’s suite of cloud-native solutions. They have simplified and economized channel creation, distribution and monetisation for us,” said Cesar Chavez, VP of Digital Operations, Fuse Media.

“We’re impressed by the quality and diversity of Fuse Media’s content. As the largest FAST solutions provider with deep technical partnerships with 50+ FAST platforms, we are thrilled to be able to help Fuse Media grow their global fan base and establish a strong foothold in this ecosystem,” added Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.