Advanced Television

Arianespace rocket loss

December 21, 2022

By Chris Forrester

An Arianespace Vega-C rocket exploded shortly after take-off, and lost two satellites.

The mission was carrying a pair of satellites for Airbus. They were part of the Pléiades Neo Earth-imaging constellation. The flight took off Tuesday (December 20th) at 10:47 pm local time; 01.47 GMT on December 21st.

The first, more powerful stage of the rocket worked correctly, but the craft’s second stage (called Zefiro 40), failed. The Vega C rocket is developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is operated by Arianespace.

“Approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after lift-off an anomaly occurred on the Zefiro 40, thus ending the Vega C mission,” stated Arianespace. “Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure.”

A Failure Review Board will be established, and more detail will emerge later.

The mission was originally supposed to launch on November 24th. But Arianespace delayed it almost a month to replace certain faulty equipment on the rocket.

This failure is very bad news for Arianespace, which is already struggling with delays to its Ariane-6 giant rocket. This failure will take time to resolve and inevitably will cause delays to other Arianespace clients. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets have an enviable reliability record and are successful in winning more business from the world’s satellite operators.

Related posts:

  1. Arianespace Vega failure to be investigated
  2. Arianespace launching 36 OneWeb satellites
  3. Arianespace trimming launch costs
  4. Optimism at Arianespace over launch rate improvement
  5. Arianespace has passenger problems

Categories: Articles, Satellite

Tags: , , ,