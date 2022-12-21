CNMC charges Telefónica with competition breach

Telefónica is again under fire for breaking competition rules. CNMC, the Spanish regulator, has started legal proceedings against the company for obliging its subscribers to agree to a contract of up to 36 months under the Fusion+ smartphone promotion.

That clause is against the legal conditions approved by the CNMC to authorise Telefónica’s acquisition of Sogecable in 2015 that gave rise to Movistar Plus, therefore breaking the competition rules.

In 2021, Telefónica launched a promotion whereby it was giving away a smartphone on condition that the customer was a permanent for a period of time.

The disciplinary file will be concluded in three months once the company has submitted its allegations.