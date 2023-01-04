Media company Sinclair Broadcast Group has confirmed the successful completion of a live, in-vehicle, demonstration of the practical application of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) automotive services.

The demonstration was a shared effort between Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0, automotive parts and services company Hyundai Mobis and CAST.ERA, a joint venture between Sinclair and Korean mobile operator SK Telecom.

The demo showcased the synergy between NextGen Broadcast and 5G, highlighting in-vehicle video entertainment with enhanced geo-targeting capabilities, including location based targeted ad insertions. The Wi-Fi gateway functionality of the Mobis product allows a ‘bring your own device’ connected device capability to all seats in the vehicle.

The live feed was delivered directly to the vehicle, a Hyundai Palisade, through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from WIAV, Sinclair’s local broadcast station in Washington, DC. and SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform. SK Telecom’s Media Edge Platform enhances operational efficiency through virtualisation of the broadcast air chain and enables easy application of new services like mobile streaming over 5G networks and location-based targeted ads.

The demonstration was the first collaboration under the recently-executed Memorandum of Understanding between Hyundai Mobis and Sinclair, to partner on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States. The Arlington collaboration expands Sinclair’s coordination with the Korean market and commitment to bringing enhanced mobile services to the United States.

“This achievement demonstrates Datacasting as one of the critical designed-in ‘Mobile First’ features of the NextGen Broadcast standard,” commented Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0. “As we build out our national wireless IP data distribution network, it is easy to see that the use cases of the automotive sector are centrally aligned with the efficient nature of a broadcast enabled data distribution platform. This is simply the tip of the iceberg –natural synergy ripe for further development.”

“The one-to-many architecture of ATSC 3.0, paired with 5G, enables the delivery of highly efficient mobile data and entertainment services,” added Kevin Gage, CAST.ERA’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to share a first look for the US of our work with Hyundai Mobis for hybrid ATSC 3.0 / 5G geo-targeted, in-vehicle usage, furthering our commitment to enhancing mobile services.”

“With the successful demonstration of in-vehicle ATSC 3.0 mobile broadcast, we expect to play a leading role in accelerating the digital transformation of broadcasting systems throughout the globe,” said Lee Dong-kee, VP and Head of Cloud MEC Technology Office at SK Telecom.