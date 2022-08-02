Sinclair strikes NextGen Korean deals

Sinclair Broadcast Group has entered into agreements with two leading Korean Broadcast networks, Korean Broadcast System (KBS), and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to collaborate on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) business models and technology in both Korea and the United States.

The collaboration includes the development of NextGen Broadcast television technology and Data Distribution as a Service (DDaaS) business opportunities using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. ATSC 3.0 is a sophisticated transmission standard, based on the language of the Internet (Internet Protocol) and transforms a traditional broadcast channel into a robust data distribution platform that carries both video and data services.

In conjunction with the agreements with Sinclair, Hyundai Mobis and KBS have demonstrated NextGen delivery of video and data services to a test automobile deployed around Seoul, delivering targeted content using the NextGen standard. Demonstrating the sophisticated capabilities of the new standard, MBC provided an enhanced GPS signal that corrected the GPS signal from 3 metres to 3 centimetres. Both technical demonstrations were powered by CAST.ERA, the joint venture between Sinclair and SK Telecom.

“Sinclair’s collaboration with KBS and MBC will help establish roadmaps for development and implementation of NextGen mobile TV and DDaaS technologies,” noted Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO. “As we continue to lead the evolution of these technologies and further their practical application, we look forward to building new business models around these exciting NextGen opportunities.”

“Cooperation with our South Korean partners will allow us to bring exciting new services to the communities we serve, and datacasting is essential to the reimagining of broadcast spectrum use,” advised Del Parks, Sinclair’s President of Technology. “We have just begun to explore ways to supplement the use of our channels, and we look forward to working with our Korean colleagues.”

“As Korea’s leading public media organisation, KBS is interested in revitalising the ATSC 3.0 receiver market including vehicles and mobile devices, developing disaster broadcasting technologies, and discovering various innovative service models that combine terrestrial broadcasting and 5G communication technologies,” commented Eui-Chul Kim, President of KBS.“I hope that the ATSC 3.0 Enhanced GPS technology, which has succeeded in commercialisation in Korea, will be expanded to the US. self-driving mobility market in cooperation with the three companies.”

“CAST.ERA is honoured to work with Sinclair, KBS and MBC, leading Broadcasters in the US and Korea to enable new data distribution as a service business opportunities based on the ATSC 3.0 standard,” stated Kevin Gage, COO of CAST.ERA.