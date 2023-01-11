Advanced Television

Cellnex CEO steps down

January 11, 2023

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex, the Spanish telco tower operator, is stepping down from his role.

Martinez said that the company needs someone new who “maximises organic growth, consolidates the industrial project in all markets and achieves the goal of investment grade amid the current economic and financial context”.

“All these factors have led me to weigh up the need for this stage of the Cellnex cycle to be led by a person with a time horizon that extends beyond December 2024, at which time my contract ends,” Martinez added.

Martinez’s resignation will officially take effect on June 3rd and the company said it has already put the necessary mechanisms in place to find a successor.

