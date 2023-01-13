Emirates signs Inmarsat for IFC

Middle East airline Emirates has placed a major contract extension with Inmarsat for the satellite operator’s In-Flight Communications (IFC) broadband service.

Emirates already uses Inmarsat but this new contract covers the airline’s 50 new Airbus A350 aircraft. They will enter service from 2024.

The A350 aircraft will use Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network. Inmarsat’s GX network currently comprises five Ka-band satellites and will be further extended with seven more satellite payloads as part of Inmarsat’s expansion roadmap. This includes two Inmarsat-6s, both of which are scheduled to enter service this year.

“Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supplier partners to ensure all our aircraft offer Wi-Fi connectivity. We look forward to finding ways and options to improve the connectivity on-board our aircraft by utilising GX Aviation for our Airbus A350 fleet. The advanced capabilities being introduced by the forthcoming satellites are particularly important, as this will boost capacity across our global network, including aircraft flying over the Arctic for routes between the Middle East and America,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates COO.

Inmarsat is also in the process of being acquired by California-based Viasat.