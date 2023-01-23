Friend MTS appoints Harris as Chair

Friend MTS, a provider of content protection and anti-piracy services, has announced the appointment of Daniel Harris as Chair of its board of directors. Harris takes over the position from Michael Joseph, who had been fulfilling the role of interim Chair following the investment by private equity firm NorthEdge in Friend MTS in September 2022. Joseph will remain on the board as Non-Executive Director.

Harris brings a wealth of experience to the role, from his years of involvement in the technology and sports industries. He sits on the board at WH Holding, the parent company of West Ham United as a Non-Executive Director, and previously held the position of CEO of the British consumer electronics group, Alba.

“I am thrilled to be joining as Chair of Friend MTS, particularly at such a pivotal time for the Company and wider industry,” says Harris. “Friend MTS has a proven track record, an impressive customer base and a genuinely innovative portfolio, and is led by some of the brightest minds in the industry; this represents an optimal recipe for success, and I am excited to join the team, and look forward to building a bright future together.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Daniel to the Friend MTS board,” added Jonathan Friend, Chief Product Officer at Friend MTS. “His corporate knowledge, and experience at the most senior level across industries critical to our core activities will enable him to provide expert advice and guidance, and we’re excited to see where this next chapter in the Friend MTS story leads.”

“Daniel is a great addition to the Friend MTS board,” commented Andrew Skinner, Senior Director at NorthEdge. “His experience will be invaluable as we collectively work to grow the business over the coming years.”