Nokia, Samsung sign 5G patent licence agreement

Nokia has signed a new cross-licence patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of the previous agreement at the end of 2022.

Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period which started on January 1st 2023. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry, and we are delighted to have reached an amicable agreement with them. The agreement gives both companies the freedom to innovate, and reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies.”

The agreement is consistent with the assumptions that Nokia has disclosed in the long-term Nokia Technologies outlook commentary in its Financial Report for Q3 and January-September 2022 issued on October 20th 2022.