Starlink launches heaviest ever batch

SpaceX launched 56 Starlink broadband satellites into orbit on January 26th. The cargo was the heaviest-ever payload and totalled 17.4 metric tonnes.

The Falcon 9 booster was on its 9th mission for SpaceX and the launch, delayed for 10 minutes at 09.22am GMT, took place from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Barely 9 minutes later the booster made a typical textbook landing on the floating drone ship ‘Just Read The Instructions’ waiting down range.

The launch was already the sixth of the year for SpaceX.