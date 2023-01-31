Advanced Television

Lionsgate+ on Samsung Smart TVs

January 31, 2023

Lionsgate+, the SVoD service from Starz, is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors and other Tizen OS-powered devices through a partnership agreement spanning the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Customers in these countries can subscribe to a library of exclusive content that includes political thriller Gaslit along with period dramas The Great and The Serpent Queen and the upcoming reunion of cult hit Party Down. In-app purchases on the platform are available via Samsung Checkout on 2017-2022 Models at launch. Lionsgate+ is also home to Spanish Language Original series like Senorita 89, along with the popular time travel saga Outlander (pictured) in the UK, plus a huge collection of fan-favourite movies added to the platform every month.

“We are continuing to build on Lionsgate+’s presence across Latin America, the UK and Ireland and offer consumers a range of touchpoints in market, so we are delighted to make our curated slate of world-class entertainment available via Samsung’s Tizen-powered devices,” said Darren Nielson, EVP, International Networks for Starz. “Samsung’s global reach and premium devices make them an ideal partner for us as we grow in these regions.”

