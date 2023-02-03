BBC: Over 11m watch Happy Valley return

The first episode of the third season of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley has been watched by 11.3 million people so far, as revealed by 30 Days All Screens data. Happy Valley has also been the biggest on-demand title across all platforms in the UK so far this year.

The third and final season of the BBC series sees Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – on the cusp of her retirement – and James Norton as her nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce.

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, commented: “Happy Valley is the ultimate event TV, Sally Wainwright’s emotional rollercoaster has gripped the nation and grown week on week across the start of 2023. Water cooler moments don’t get much bigger than the unmissable final ever episode this Sunday.”

Wainwright added: “I’m thrilled and delighted that so many people are enjoying the show.”

The final ever instalment of Happy Valley will be on BBC One and iPlayer on February 5th in an extended episode.

Happy Valley season 3 is a Lookout Point production for the BBC. Executive producers are Wainwright and Lancashire, with Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.