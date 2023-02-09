Amagi appoints Vijay NP as CFO

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has appointed Vijay NP as its Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Amagi, Vijay spent over 5 years at Amazon and was the CFO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for India and ASEAN. Before Amazon, he had a 10+ year stint with General Electric in various finance, strategy and operating roles in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific across different GE businesses. As Amagi’s CFO, Vijay will drive the company M&A strategy, process excellence and help scale the company towards an IPO.

“Having raised $100 Million from General Atlantic in our latest funding round, we feel the need to have an experienced leader at the helm of our finance function to help us develop a strategic roadmap for our IPO. The breadth of Vijay’s experience will be invaluable to us at this exciting stage of our growth,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the financial transformation for a trendsetter and industry leader like Amagi which is at an inflection point. I look forward to bringing more value to the company and playing a strategic part in shaping its future,” said Vijay NP, CFO, Amagi

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.