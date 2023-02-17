Meo receives nod for DTT licence renewal

Portugal’s National Communications Authority (Anacom) has proposed the renewal of Meo’s licence to operate national DTT multiplex ‘Mux A’.

To this end, the regulator launched a public consultation on the draft decision in which it suggests the renewal of the licence for a period of seven year, or until December 10th 2030.

Anacom also believes there is no need to impose conditions different from those already in place, which will remain in force.

The draft decision was submitted to a prior hearing of the interested parties, which include Meo itself and multiplex users RTP, SIC, TVI and ARTV – Canal Parlamento, for a period of 30 days, ending on March 29th.

Meo, owned by Altice Portugal, was originally awarded the DTT network operator license in 2008 for a period of 15 years. Last December, the company informed Anacom it wanted to keep the licence beyond 2023.

Rival operators, namely Vodafone Portugal and NOS, have never publicly declared any interest in providing DTT.