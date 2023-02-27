Sky has announced two appointments to a new leadership structure at the Sky News Group organisation.

David Rhodes has been appointed Executive Chairman, Sky News Group with overall responsibility for Sky’s news services across EMEA. This pan-European role will focus on the development of a long-term commercial strategy for both Sky News UK and TG24 in Italy. Also confirmed is the promotion of Jonathan Levy to Managing Director and Executive Editor of Sky News UK, with the primary responsibility for the journalism on all UK Platforms including digital, TV and audio.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer, Sky, commented: “I am delighted with these appointments, which will ensure that we continue to produce eye-catching journalism of which we can all be proud. David has a wealth of commercial experience, strategic insight and digital acumen and Jonathan is a highly experienced news executive with first class judgement and a successful track record of editorial delivery at Sky. Together they will ensure that innovation and dynamism is coupled with rock solid journalism.”

Rhodes said: “It is a great honour to be appointed to lead the Sky News Group. Throughout my career I’ve admired Sky’s commitment to accurate, impartial, high-quality journalism. Together we will bring this important news coverage to audiences around the UK, Europe, and the wider world.”

Levy said: “It’s the greatest privilege to lead Sky News’ journalism when there’s such an urgent need for impartial and independent reporting and analysis. There is an exceptional team of journalists here with a burning passion for hard-hitting visual storytelling. With investment in our journalism and audiences growing on all our platforms , there’s never been a better time for news at Sky.”

Nigel Baker, Chair of the Sky News Editorial Board, added: “The last 12 months have shown that Sky News’ impartial, independent journalism has never been more important. The Board values the commitment of David and Jonathan to maintaining the integrity of Sky News and ensuring its original, eyewitness journalism reaches millions of people every day.”

Rhodes has more than 25 years of experience in journalism, including eight years as President of CBS News. He previously led Bloomberg Television in the US and has also done advisory work with the LA Times, Spotify and BCG. Rhodes joined Sky as Group Director of International Business Development from News UK in 2021. He will report to Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios.

Levy will be responsible for more than 500 journalists around the world. Levy has been in the role of Director of Newsgathering and Operations with the organisation since 2011 and was previously Head of Politics – helping to successfully negotiate Britain’s first televised Prime Ministerial debates. Levy and Giuseppe De Bellis, Managing Director and Executive Editor, TG24, will report into Rhodes.

These new appointments and leadership structure have been approved by the Sky News Editorial Board. Changes are confirmed following the announcement in December 2022 that John Ryley would depart as Head of Sky News after 17 years at the helm.