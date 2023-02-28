Rock Entertainment renews with MEASAT

MEASAT has renewed its partnership with Rock Entertainment Holdings, which will see general entertainment channel Rock Entertainment, movie channel Rock Action and children’s channel ZooMoo continue broadcasting via the MEASAT-3a satellite.

All of the channels will reach audiences across Asia Pacific.

“MEASAT warmly welcomes this renewal by Rock Entertainment Holdings whom we have been supporting since 2017 through our robust satellite and capacity strategy at the 91.5E orbital slot. With this extension of our highly valued partnership, MEASAT is further cementing our position as the leading satellite operator for HD channel distribution in the Asia Pacific region,” said Ganendra Selvaraj, CCO at MEASAT.

MEASAT-3a is co-located with MEASAT-3b and MEASAT-3d at the 91.5°E orbital hotspot to form one of the region’s most powerful and robust video neighbourhoods. From 91.5°E, MEASAT supports broadcasters and DTH operators in the distribution of UHD, HD and SD channels to audiences across Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe.