Crunchyroll integrates into Sony Bravia TVs

Crunchyroll has partnered with Sony Corporation to bring the Crunchyroll anime streaming library to the 2023 Bravia line-up of televisions.

“Anime is a global phenomenon, and this partnership between Sony Corporation and Crunchyroll will make anime available faster than ever before” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We’re excited for fans worldwide to use the Crunchyroll button on Bravia remote controls to enjoy their favourite anime series, welcoming them into our community.”

With a click of the Crunchyroll button, Bravia television owners can instantly access 18,000+ hours of anime content made up of more than 44,000 episodes and feature films.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll, a leader in the rapidly growing anime community, to inspire emotion among audiences around the world,” said Yoshihiro Ono, Head of Home Entertainment Business Group, Sony Corporation. “We are excited to have the Crunchyroll direct button on TV remote controls to let Bravia customers instantly enjoy a variety of anime content, with just one click.”