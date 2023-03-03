Vidgo adds Cinedigm content

Cinedigm, a content and entertainment company, has announced a new integration with US streaming service Vidgo, adding more than 10,000 films and television series to Vidgo’s library of on-demand content.

Vidgo’s programming line-up includes more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with a library of on-demand content all accessible through the Vidgo streaming app.

"Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it's a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit," said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. "Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry."

The new programming from Cinedigm spans across a plethora of genres, including animation, westerns and more; The additions include notable titles such as:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: the popular series based on the Japanese manga and anime in which the heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba.

the popular series based on the Japanese manga and anime in which the heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba. New York, New York : Dong Luo evokes Wong Kar-wai in this exquisite drama about lovers divided by desires, by choices, and by dreams of the West.

: Dong Luo evokes Wong Kar-wai in this exquisite drama about lovers divided by desires, by choices, and by dreams of the West. Elvis: A Generous Heart : showcases the musician’s extreme generosity, as he helped family, friends and many charities throughout his life.

: showcases the musician’s extreme generosity, as he helped family, friends and many charities throughout his life. Daniel Boone, Trailblazer: made at the height of Hollywood’s fascination with pioneer days, Daniel Boone battles Shawnee warriors as he leads a band of settlers into Kentucky.

“This partnership represents increased accessibility of the entertainment we love most,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm. “By joining forces with Vidgo, we’re able to share our incredible pool of content with more customers than ever before, and at a price people can afford. We look forward to continuing to grow this mutually beneficial relationship.”